× Summer fun at Cleveland Metroparks: Taste on the Lake and Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND- There are so many fun things to do in Northeast Ohio during the summer. Cleveland Metroparks has all the details on two new ways to have fun.

Taste on the Lake is coming to Edgewater Park on Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8. The Metroparks said it will serve up local food, beverages, arts and music. Vendors will be from notable Cleveland establishments. Artists will have displays and demonstrations; there will also be artwork you can buy. There will be LIVE music from local bands.

Metroparks says this week only, if you buy Taste on the Lake tickets, you get entered for a chance to have your general admission tickets upgraded to VIP.

Taste on the Lake is presented by Sprint.

**Taste on the Lake ticket info, here**

Asian Lantern Festival will be at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for five weeks this summer.

It will take place Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., beginning July 19 for five weeks only.

There will be more than two dozen large-scale, colorful lantern installations placed throughout the zoo that will illuminate starting at dusk. Guests will be immersed in Asian culture, dining on Asian inspired cuisine, and watching Asian performers.

The festival is presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

**Asian Lantern Festival ticket info, here**

**MORE SUMMER FUN**