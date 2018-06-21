Mom of girl killed in Cleveland shooting speaks out: ‘They took my everything from me’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- There are no words to properly convey the profound anguish felt by Saniyah Nicholson's family members and especially her mother.

The 9-year-old girl, who was sitting in a car at Harvard Avenue and Lee Road Wednesday night, was shot and killed when two groups were shooting at each other from across the roadway.

Saniyah's mother, Marshanette Daniels, says she would usually send her daughter inside the gym to pick up her brother from boxing, but on Wednesday, the 9-year-old stayed in the car because they had just gotten ice cream.

Marshanette, who is a registered nurse, says she can't close her eyes without seeing her beautiful baby girl.

And, she says she can't bear the pain, having been a nurse for so many years and yet all she could do was cradle her daughter.

"Her oldest sister was in the car with her. She ran in the gym and said, 'Mommy, they shot Saniyah,' and I said, 'Noooo.' They took my everything from me."

Police have released surveillance images of two men they consider persons of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals is asked to call police at 216-623-5464 or 216-621-1234.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463.

A $20,000 reward is available for tips leading to an arrest.

