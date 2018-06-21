Make plans now: 8 Cleveland-area summer festivals

CLEVELAND– The official start of summer is about a week ago. We’ve got some ideas to keep your weekends jam-packed through the end of the season.

Cain Park Arts Festival

July 13 to 15

Up to 150 artists show off their jewelry, ceramics and other goods at this three-day event in Cleveland Heights.

Taste of Tremont

July 15

Tremont’s restaurants set up booths down Professor Avenue so you can sample their best offerings. Browse the vendors, enjoy a refreshing adult beverage and take it the music.

Tremont Ale Fest

July 28

Get your tickets early to this beer festival in Tremont’s Lincoln Park to enjoy samples from dozens of breweries.

Lakewood Arts Festival

Aug. 4

About 160 artists are selected to exhibit their work for the chance to be best in show. There’s also lots of food and live entertainment, and the event benefits a scholarship fund.

Feast of the Assumption

Aug. 15 to 18

Now in it’s 120th year, the Holy Rosary Church’s Feast is marked with prayer and processions. Then, there’s the food. Meatballs, ravioli, tiramisu and more! And of course, wine!

Flats Festival of the Arts

Aug. 18

Hundreds of artists from across the country show off their woodwork, photography, paintings and more.

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Aug. 31 to Sept. 3

Get your lederhosen and a stein of Paulaner! There’s plenty of authentic German food and music at Northeast Ohio’s largest annual outdoor festival. Make sure you get a good spot at the top of the hour for the life-size glockenspiel.

One World Day

Sept. 16

Located in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, this festival is all about togetherness. Enjoy the entertainment and ethnic food, or watch the parade of flags and naturalization ceremony.