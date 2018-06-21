Man convicted of rape to be released after new DNA evidence presented

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Hours before a hearing on the fate of a convicted rapist free, another man was indicted in the case.

In 2001, a woman in Cleveland Heights was attacked going to her apartment.

The Ohio Innocence Project pushed to free Christopher Miller, saying new DNA tests clear him. He was serving a 40-year sentence.

Judge Hollie Gallagher said there is clear and convincing evidence Miller is innocent. She ordered that he be released and his conviction vacated. The prosecutor dropped the other charges in the case.

Meantime, as a result of the new DNA tests, Charles Boyd, has now been indicted on rape, kidnapping and other charges. Boyd had been convicted of aggravated robbery in the case years ago. He did his time, but now is back in custody.

Additionally, a third man is also doing time after being convicted on sex charges for the attack.