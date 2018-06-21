FOX 8 Recipe Box: Pork Tenderloin a L’Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pork Tenderloin a L’Orange

Recipe from Chef Brandon Chrostowski, owner of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

*Click here to support the new EDWINS Butcher Shop

Ingredients:

• 2 Pack (4 tenderloins) pork tenderloins

• 2 cups fresh-squeezed orange juice

• 1 (12-ounce) jar orange marmalade

• 2# Pork neck bones or chicken bones

• 6 quarts water

• 8oz minced onion

• 4oz minced carrots

• 4oz minced celery

• ½ cup local honey

• ½ cup Cointreau or triple sec

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Make a pork stock or chicken stock from bones and celery, carrots, onions – Simmer for 3-4 hours

2. Strain bones and vegetables out

3. Combine orange juice, marmalade, and honey with pork stock and reduce until syrup consistency

4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

5. Remove any excess fat and silver skin from tenderloins

6. Season with salt and pepper and prepare a hot sauté pan

7. Using minimal amount of oil sear tenderloins on all side and place on cookie sheet with rack

8. On top of stove, pour Cointreau into sauté pan and carefully ignite, stirring up all browned particles. When flames subside, pour in to reduced orange sauce and stir to blend. Keep warm.

9. Bake tenderloins in over until internal temperature reaches 130 degrees

10. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes

11. Slice and serve with rice or potatoes

12. Pour sauce over tenderloin slices