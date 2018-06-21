9-year-old girl shot to death while sitting in car identified; police still searching for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The 9-year-old girl who was shot to death as she sat in a car in Cleveland Wednesday night has been identified as Saniyah Nicholson.

Police are still searching for suspects in her murder.

At around 7:15 p.m., calls were made to 911 reporting shots fired in the area of Cloverside Avenue and Lee Road. It happened in front of a strip of stores across the street from the Lee Harvard Plaza.

Nicholson was sitting in the back seat of a car parked across the street from the plaza when it happened. Police say the girl's mother left her, along with her adult sister, in the car while she went inside the DNA Level C Boxing Club to pick up her son.

Gunfire erupted, and Saniyah was shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Police have released surveillance images of two men they consider persons of interest. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals is asked to call police at 216-623-5464 or 216-621-1234.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463.

Continuing coverage.

41.499320 -81.694361