Suspect in Parma Heights police-involved shooting passes away, officer recovering

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Parma Heights police officer was shot in the knee during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon and the suspect in the shooting, a 29-year-old Berea man, has died from return fire from officers.

It happened in the area of Stumph and Huffman around 5:30 p.m.

The traffic stop was initiated by a Parma policeman for fake license plates. A Parma Heights detective stopped to help. When the suspect was asked to get out of his car, he had a gun in his waistband. The detective alerted the officer, who tried to restrain the suspect. That was when the suspect went for the officer's gun. In the following struggle, the suspect shot the detective in the lower left knee.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he passed away.

The Parma Heights officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police and state BCI agents are investigating the incident.

