Sheffield Lake man sentenced to 16 years for supporting ISIS

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio-- A Sheffield Lake man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday for supporting ISIS.

Amir Said Rahman Al-Ghazi, 41 pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and two counts of being in possession of firearms two years ago. Al-Ghazi changed his name from Robert C. McCollum in 2015.

“This case is a stark reminder that ISIS is more than an abstract threat,” said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman for the Northern District of Ohio. “Through social media and other means, ISIS and groups like it seek to radicalize people of all backgrounds into its world of violence.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Al-Ghazi pledged his support to ISIL on social media in 2014, then tried to convince others to join the cause.

He also said he wanted execute his own attacks on the United State and tried to buy an AK-47 assault rifle, court documents said.

