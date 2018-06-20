Sandusky Police pull off a sting to bust an alleged scammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - The Fox 8 I-Team has exclusive video of a suspected con game busted.

The video, taken from a hidden police camera, shows Linda Knerr picking up what she thought was $500 from a woman Sandusky police say she was scamming.

The bag, however, contained fake money and the business card of a detective.

“The suspect kept texting the victim and she texted again and asked for $500," Detective Gary Wichman told Fox 8. “So we set this up, put up surveillance and monitored it all.”

The video shows Knerr showing up at the victim’s house and picking up the grocery bag that contained the money. When Knerr was leaving, police stopped her. She was arrested and charged with felony theft.

“We are still working on the grand total but we are probably going to be around 50 grand that she milked out of the victim,” Wichman said.

The victim contacted detectives in May saying she was afraid she was being scammed. She said for the past year, the suspect would text her saying she needed money for her seriously ill children.

Detectives say the suspect gave the victim a pile of phony receipts.

“We tried verifying the receipts and found quickly they were not real,” Wichman said.

Detective Kevin Youskievicz said the victim has a “heart of gold” and wanted to help.

Knerr received a $5,000 bond and will be in court soon to face the charge.