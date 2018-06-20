Owner says therapy pig has special ability to connect with people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- 25-year-old Autumn Hogan says her mini pot-bellied pig, Oliver, has always been a ham, and has a special ability to connect with people.

"He was an attention hog. He really likes the camera when the breeder was taking pictures and videos of him and I thought this seems pretty fun," Hogan said.

Hogan enjoys taking Oliver to places like the park, library or nursing home.

"When he would interact with the elderly or children or sometimes people with disabilities, they seemed so happy just to interact with him and I think they realized you know that he's not judging anything or doing anything, he's just happy to be getting the attention," Hogan said.

