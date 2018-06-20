Missing: George Gogol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

George Gogol III, 18, was last seen on West 104th Street in Cleveland on May 22. George is 5'5" and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and brown boots.

He also has a tattoo of a cross on one of his knuckles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Van Buren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2541.

