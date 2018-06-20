FOX 8 Recipe Box: Watermelon gazpacho

Watermelon Gazpacho

Recipe from Chef Eric Wells, Sky LaRae's Culinary Services

Ingredients:

  • 8 cups finely diced seedless watermelon
  • 1 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely diced
  • ½ red bell pepper, finely diced
  • ½ cup chopped fresh basil
  • ½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons shallots, minced
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Instructions:

  1. Mix watermelon, ½ cup cucumber, bell pepper, basil, parsley, cilantro, vinegar, shallot, oil and salt in a large bowl.
  2. Puree 3 cups of the mixture in a blender or food processor to the desired smoothness; transfer to another large bowl.
  3. Puree another 3 cups and add to the bowl.
  4. Stir in the remaining diced mixture.
  5. Top individual bowls with remaining ½ cup diced cucumber.
  6. Serve at room temperature or chilled topped with poached shrimp or fresh crab meat.

 

