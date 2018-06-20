Fairview police look for suspects involved in attempted smash-and-grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK- Fairview Park police are looking for the suspects involved in an attempted smash-and-grab Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Circle K/Marathon gas station on Lorain Road.

Police say three suspects backed through the front of the gas station and attempted to remove the ATM located by the entrance. After a failed attempt, they tried to ram the ATM a second time to break it open, but ended up getting the vehicle stuck on the machine.

No monies were taken. The van used in the attempted smash-and-grab was reported stolen out of East Cleveland last week.

The suspects then took off in a second vehicle which appears to be a silver Chrysler or Dodge van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairview Park police at 440-356-4415.