16-year-old killed in shooting identified as high school wrestler, football player

CLEVELAND-- The teen who was shot and killed on Sunday has been identified as 16-year-old Bahati Juma.

Offiers responded to an apartment on Detroit Avenue near West 112th Street in Cleveland at about 10:25 p.m. Cleveland police said residents heard two shots then notified Juma had been shot.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his neck and pronounced dead.

Juma, a Tanzanian refugee, lived a few units down and was at the apartment visiting with family. He was a sophomore at the John Marshall School of Civic and Business Leadership, where he played football and wrestled. Loved ones described the teen as goofy, loving and supportive.

A vigil will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. outside the apartment building.

There is a GoFundMe account to raise money for Juma's final expenses.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464.