Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A University Hospitals police officer was shot during a robbery in East Cleveland Monday morning.

It happened at the US Bank on Forest Hill Boulevard near Euclid Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

East Cleveland police said the off-duty officer was withdrawing money when he was held up by a man with a gun.

The victim was shot. His badge, wallet and off-duty weapon were taken.