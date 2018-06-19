Missing: Paul Sender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Paul Sender, 17, was last seen February 8 on West 104th Street in Cleveland. He was wearing a red, black and white coat and jeans.

Paul is 6'2" and 162 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2541.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**