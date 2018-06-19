McKinley High School teacher who had sex with students avoids prison time

CANTON, Ohio– A Canton high school teacher accused of having sex with her students was sentenced on Tuesday.

Tiffany Eichler, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery in May. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 30 half days at day jail and 300 hours of community service. She was ordered to pay for court costs, counseling and a $1,000 fine.

Eichler will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender and her teaching license was revoked.

In March, officials at McKinley High School contacted the Canton Police Department about Eichler, a physical education and health teacher.

She admitted she had engaged in sex with multiple male students and they were blackmailing her for money, according to the police report. One boy told police they had sex in Eichler’s car near his house and the two traded messages on Snapchat.

The Canton City School District placed Eichler on unpaid suspension in March.