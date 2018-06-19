Is April the Giraffe about to hear the pitter patter of little (big) hooves again?

HARPURSVILLE, NY – There may be some big news from April and Oliver, the now world-famous giraffe couple who live at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Millions of people watched and waited with April, the park’s mommy giraffe, and Oliver, the daddy, as they awaited the birth of their baby. The park streamed April in her pen during most of her pregnancy. By the end of it all, April was a world-wide star.

They (we all) welcomed their baby boy Tajiri, on April 15, 2017.

Baby Taj was 5’9″ when he was born. Today, he’s over 10 feet tall!

According to a Facebook post from the park, the folks there have good reason to think that April might be expecting again. They have been gathering samples for 30 days and have shipped them off to a zoo lab to find out if indeed, another adorable giraffe is going to join the family of three.

