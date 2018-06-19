FOX 8 Recipe Box: Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
Recipe from Chef Bob Sferra, owner of Culinary Occasions
Ingredients:
- 4 cups fresh fhubarb, 1-inch diced (4 to 5 stalks)
- 4 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons grated orange zest
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 lb. cold, unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 cups quick cooking oats (not instant)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°
- For the fruit, toss the rhubarb, strawberries, 3/4 cup of the granulated sugar and the orange zest together in a large bowl. In a measuring cup, dissolve the cornstarch in the orange juice and then mix it into the fruit. Pour the mixture into an 8-by-11 inch baking dish and place it on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
- For the topping, in a large bowl mix the flour, remaind 1/2 cup granulated sugar and brown sugar with a whisk to distribute; add the cubed butter by hand until combined; the crumble topping will start to form pea-sized balls.
- Add oats and mix until crumb topping starts to form. DO NOT OVERMIX.