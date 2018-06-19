Cleveland Cavaliers Larry Nance Jr. gets married

AKRON, Ohio– Congratulations to Larry Nance Jr.!

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward got married to his longtime girlfriend Hailey Pince at the Summit County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones performed the ceremony and posted a photo with the newlyweds on Twitter.

It was an absolute honor to marry Hailey and Larry today💞❤️!!#GoCavs pic.twitter.com/oz29AqbDdb — Judge Amy Corrigall Jones (@KeepJudgeJones) June 19, 2018

Nance and Pince met at Wyoming, where she was on the swim team. They got engaged in September.

The son of Cavaliers great Larry Nance was born in Akron and attended Revere High School in Richfield. The Lakers selected Nance in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft and he was traded to the Cavs with Jordan Clarkson in a deal that sent Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to Los Angeles.

