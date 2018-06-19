Auxiliary officer, scout leader sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually assaulting Boy Scout

Posted 8:33 am, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:51PM, June 19, 2018

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A man who served as an assistant scout master and auxiliary police officer will spend eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a Boy Scout.

Aaron Robertson, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this month to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. Investigators say he used his position in the Boy Scouts to sexually assault a boy.

Olmsted Falls police, for whom he worked as an auxiliary officer,  arrested him in 2017.

Robertson will also serve five years of post-release control when he gets out of prison, and he is now a registered sex offender. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

More on this story, here.

Related stories