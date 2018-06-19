American Greetings laying off employees at Crocker Park office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio-- American Greetings is laying off employees at its headquarters in Westlake.

The staff reductions will occur across departments at its creative studios in Crocker Park on Tuesday, the company said in a news release.

"The company is committed to treating all of its associates with respect and compassion, offering severance pay and outplacement assistance. These actions, which included a voluntary early retirement program, will allow us to be appropriately staffed for the foreseeable future. This is a difficult decision, necessitated by changes in the retail marketplace," American Greetings said in a statement.

Changes at its production facilities may happen later this summer.

In February, Clayton, Dubilier and Rice acquired 60 percent ownership of American Greetings. The Weiss Family, descendants of Jacob Sapirstein, who founded the company in 1906, retained a 40 percent stake in the business.

