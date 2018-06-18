Teen who escaped local juvenile detention facility found in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Florida-- A teen who broke out of the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills in May has been located in Miami, Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service and troopers, Nathaniel Lee Jacks, 17, is in custody. He is being held at a jail in Miami under an alias on an unrelated crime.

Investigators said Jacks and another teen used bed sheets to scale fences surrounding the state facility on Green Road last month.

They are then accused of breaking into John Dewey Elementary School in Warrensville Heights. The school was closed for the day due to the escape.

Jacks, who is from Licking County, was serving time for vandalism when authorities say he broke out.

The other teen who escaped was caught a short time later.

