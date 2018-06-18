Six arrested following seizure of $3.4 million in cocaine brought from Mexico to Ohio

COLUMBUS– Six people have been arrested following the seizure of 75 pounds of cocaine.

According to the Ohio Attorney General, authorities with the Central Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force made the arrests after gathering evidence indicating the drugs were being transported from Mexico to Columbus in a semi-truck.

The truck was intercepted in Columbus. Investigators served a search warrant on an East Fifth Street warehouse where they say an estimated $3.4 million worth of cocaine was found. More than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms and multiple vehicles, including the semi-truck, were also seized.

The following suspects were arrested on drug charges:

Davion Craig, 22, Charlotte, North Carolina

Antwonne Hunter, 49, Columbus

Toinairis Hunter, 27, Columbus

Josue Montelongo-Rangel, 34, Mission, Texas

Juan Vela Jr., 40, Donna, Texas

Luis Villareal, 28, McAllen, Texas

“Drug traffickers should know that they are taking a huge risk by coming to Ohio,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine. “Our task forces are skilled at intercepting large shipments of drugs like this, and those caught bringing drugs here will face very serious consequences.”