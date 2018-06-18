Sign up for the Fox 8 Fox Trot!
Register Today for the Fox 8 Fox Trot 5k run or 1 mile walk! This race will be benefiting Alex’s Lemonade stand.
What You Get
1 Mile Run/Walk
- All participants get a free T-Shirt
- Commemorative race cup
- Discounted Rock Hall ticket (valid ONLY on race day)
- Photo opportunities with Fox 8 personalities
- Post Race Food/Refreshments!
5K Run
- B-Tag Timing in the 5K (The Fox 8 Fox Trot is an officially timed event using the disposable B-Tag timing system. Timing chips are attached directly to the back of your bib number and are to remain adhered for the duration of the event)
