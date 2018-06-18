Sign up for the Fox 8 Fox Trot!

Posted 4:15 pm, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:16PM, June 18, 2018

Register Today for the Fox 8 Fox Trot 5k run or 1 mile walk! This race will be benefiting Alex’s Lemonade stand.

What You Get

1 Mile Run/Walk

  • All participants get a free T-Shirt
  • Commemorative race cup
  • Discounted Rock Hall ticket (valid ONLY on race day)
  • Photo opportunities with Fox 8 personalities
  • Post Race Food/Refreshments!

5K Run

  • All participants get a free T-Shirt
  • Commemorative race cup
  • Discounted Rock Hall ticket (valid ONLY on race day)
  • B-Tag Timing in the 5K (The Fox 8 Fox Trot is an officially timed event using the disposable B-Tag timing system. Timing chips are attached directly to the back of your bib number and are to remain adhered for the duration of the event)
  • Photo opportunities with Fox 8 personalities
  • Post Race Food/Refreshments!

Register Here!

 