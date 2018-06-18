Rose’s Peach Cobbler!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

1 can (29 oz.) sliced peaches

1/2 cup sugar

2 T. corn starch

1/4 t. nutmeg

1 whole clove

1 stick butter

1 t. vanilla

Crust:

2 cups flour

1 t. salt

3/4 cup chilled butter shortening

4 to 8 T. ice cold water

For the crust, blend flour and add salt in bowl. Cut shortening into flour mixture using fork. Stir in just enough water with fork until dough holds together. Wrap in plastic wrap 30 minutes in refrigerator. Roll into a 10 inch square and place on top of the peach filling.

For the filling... Drain peaches, but save the syrup. mix sugar, corn starch, nutmeg, and clove in pan. Slowly stir in syrup. Turn on heat. Add butter, cook and stir until mixture boils and thickens. Remove clove. Add peaches and vanilla. Bring to boil.

Pour mixture into a dish, place crust on top, and prick with a knife. Brush the top with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Bake in preheated oven at 450 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until crust is brown. Enjoy!