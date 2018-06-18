Quicken Loans Arena officially closed for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Quicken Loans Arena has officially closed for the summer to allow for more extensive work on renovations.

The Shania Twain concert Saturday marked the final event at the arena until The Q reopens in the fall for the Cavs regular season. The regular event schedule will also resume, beginning with the Justin Timberlake concert on October 2nd.

Next week, crews will permanently demolish the bridge connecting the JACK Casino parking garage with the Q, closing Huron Road for the week, according to an arena spokesperson. The roadway will re-open by July 2nd.

The arena box office will be closed through the summer amid the ongoing $170 million Q Transformation Project to expand concourses and modernize the arena.

The Cavaliers Team Shop and RTA walkway to the Q will remain open.

Some bars and restaurants on nearby East 4th Street expect a reduction in traffic with the absence of events at the Q.

They're planning special entertainment through the summer to boost business, including live music and specials on Thursday nights and street entertainment and games on Saturdays.

“It definitely hurts. It's going to be a slower summer without the events. It's still a beautiful street, still people downtown having a good time, but we're going to miss some of the concerts that we had,” said Michael Grasso, Revenue Manager for MRN Hospitality, which owns The Corner Alley, Erie Island Coffee and Zocalo. “We fully realize it's an investment in the city. It's going to pay itself back tenfold, and we're really excited about it.”

Construction will continue through the next Cavs season with the Q closing again next summer. The project is expected to be completed in September, 2019.