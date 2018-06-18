Authorities: Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 15: In this handout provided by the Miami Dade County Corrections, Rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy poses for his mugshot after being charged with seven new felonies stemming from a 2016 domestic violence case on December 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The new charges are for witness tampering and harassment. (Photo by Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXtentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven’t named any suspects.

XXXtentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort “?”, but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.