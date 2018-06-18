Akron police looking for suspect who robbed PNC Bank wearing ski mask

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for a suspect who robbed the PNC Bank on West Market Street Monday morning.

Police say at around 10:30 a.m., employees reported a man entered the bank wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and had something in his waistband, possibly a gun.

According to Akron police, the suspect told the security guard not to move, then approached the teller counter and a customer and demanded money. He took off with cash.

He was last seen running across the street toward an apartment building; police say he then got into the front-passenger seat of a bright red Dodge Charger with gray stripes and gray lettering. The rear-passenger door had white primer on it.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25-35 years old, 5’09”- 6’0.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.