16-year-old Cleveland boy shot and killed while visiting family; police searching for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the homicide of a 16-year-old boy.

Officers were called to a home on Detroit Avenue Sunday around 10:25 p.m. When they arrived the victim was located inside the home with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away.

Witnesses told police the victim had gone two houses down from where he lived to visit family. While he was there, residents heard two gunshots and found the victim had been shot.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more on this developing story.