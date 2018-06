× Woman’s body found inside burning Elyria garage

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria first responders were called to a fire inside garage on Sunday and discovered the body of a woman inside.

The fire broke out just after 2 p.m. at 246 5th Street. The body of 46-year-old Octavia Garza of Lorain was discovered shortly after that.

The Elyria Police Department is asking anyone with any information about it to contact them at 440-323-3302.