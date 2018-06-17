× Two officers, suspect injured in East Cleveland incident

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Two officers, one woman and a suspect were hospitalized following a struggle and officer-involved shooting Sunday.

East Cleveland police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team the incident happened on Beersford Road.

Police said an officer fired two shots.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Two officers are also taken to the hospital and were released later in the day. One officer had an orbital eye fracture. That injury is believed to have happened from struggling with the suspect.

A female was also hospitalized in critical condition as a result of the initial struggle.

East Cleveland police and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are just beginning to sort out everything that happened, but police initially got a call about a man beating a woman in the middle of the street. The location is so close to police headquarters that officers actually heard the gunshots and went to the scene ahead of 911 calls.

Witnesses told police the man had been firing a gun.