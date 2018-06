PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Stark County on Saturday.

It happened on Farber Street in Pike Township at about 4:30 p.m.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said a Chevrolet Silverado went 400 feet through yards, hitting several trees and a mailbox.

The driver, 67-year-old Tommy Minor, was taken to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.