Vigil held for 15-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident

CLEVELAND - David Bourne Jr. would have turned 16 on Father's Day.

Instead of celebrating his birthday, though, family and friends gathered at a vigil in his memory after the teen was hit and killed Wednesday, June 13.

The accident happened along Union Ave. near East 69th St. in Slavic Village around 5 p.m.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 News shows David walking along the sidewalk just moments before he was struck.

Witnesses say he stepped slightly off the curb to avoid a dead animal that was lying in the middle of the sidewalk.

Police said the suspect left the accident scene. There is no word on any arrests so far.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family to help with expenses.

Anyone with information about the car and driver is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

