× Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco put on disabled list

CLEVELAND– The Indians placed starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced on Sunday.

The Tribe also placed pitcher Tyler Olson on the 10-day disabled list, and recalled pitchers Shane Bieber and Evan Marshall.

Carrasco suffered a right elbow contusion in Saturday’s game against the Twins at Progressive Field. A line drive from Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit Cookie in the second inning.

The Indians lost, 9-3. They face the Twins Sunday at 1:10 p.m. with Bieber on the mound.

Carrasco was hit in the face by a line drive in 2015, but made his next turn in the rotation. The right-hander broke his right hand after being hit by a line drive late in the 2016 season and missed the playoffs.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here