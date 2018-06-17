Former Cavalier JJ Hickson charged in home invasion

COWETA COUNTY, Ga.– Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward JJ Hickson was arrested Friday night in connection with a home invasion.

James Edward Hickson Jr., 29, was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Coweta County Jail in Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The home invasion happened Friday night in Senoia. Several things were stolen and the victim was assaulted, investigators told FOX 5 Atlanta. There were two suspects involved in the crime, but only Hickson faces charges at this time.

The Cavs selected Hickson in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft and played with the team for three seasons. During his NBA career, he spent time with the Kings, Trail Blazers, Nuggets and Wizards.

He last played professional basketball in Lebanon.