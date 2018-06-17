City of Cleveland pools and spray basins open during high heat

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is reminding residents that its pools are open in hopes of providing residents relief from these high temperatures.

The city pools and spray basins will be open Sunday and Monday.

Here is a list of the city’s summer outdoor pools:

Duggan Park: 1696 Catalpa Rd.

Forest Hills Park: 12310 Arlington Ave.

Gassaway Pool: 2306 East 100th St.

Glendale Park: 3813 East 149th St.

Glenview Park: 10746 Leuer Ave.

Greenwood Park: 2220 West 38th St.

Halloran Park: 3550 West 117th St.

Impett Pool: 3207 West 153rd St.

James Bell Pool: 2280 East 71st St.

Ken Johnson Recreation Center: 9206 Woodland Ave.

Kerruish Park: 17218 Tarkington Ave.

Lake Park: 1341 West 85th St.

Lincoln Park: 1200 Starkweather Ave.

Loew Park: 4741 West 32nd St.

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th St.

Luke Easter Park: 3165 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Meyer Pool: 3266 West 30th St.

Neff Pool: East 193rd St. and Bella

Sunrise Pool: 3521 West 95th St.

Tromba Pool: 16411 Mandalay

Warsaw Park: 4021 East 64th St.

The outdoor pools are regularly open Wednesdays through Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m.

For a complete list of pools, locations and hours, click here.