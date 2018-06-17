Beating the heat on the first 90+ degree day of June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Stifling heat, high humidity and the sun beating down on Northeast Ohio didn’t stop people from getting outside on Sunday.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo had free entry for all dads on Father’s Day and families took the opportunity to see the animals.

People were also out playing baseball and cheering on their friends in games at the Brookside Reservation.

The most popular place in the area was likely Edgewater Beach—the water and all shady areas were packed with kids and families looking to cool off.

Adrienne DiPiazza talked to lots of Clevelanders and found out how they beat the heat today, above.