Update: Newburgh Heights police find missing 13-year-old girl

UPDATE FROM NEWBURGH HEIGHTS POLICE: After several shares and quick Media response from the News Media, the juvenile has been found safe and will be home shortly. Thanks for everyone’s effort.

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio – Newburgh Heights police are asking the public to be on the

lookout for a 13-year-old girl who is reported missing.

Kasharra Rivera-Hill is 5’2″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Fleet Avenue area near Slavic Village.

Anyone with any information about her is asked to call Newburgh Heights police at 216-641-5545 or 216-641-2117. Police want to remind everyone that tips can remain anonymous.