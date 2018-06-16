Neighbors help neighbors after East Cleveland house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND—Neighbors are helping neighbors after last weekend’s house explosion that happened on East 125th Street near Forest Grove. The impact destroyed one house, left five uninhabitable, and damaged at least one hundred more.

Because of shattered windows and other damage after the blast, many windows are boarded.

"Everybody kept saying it was like an earthquake you know,” said William Tellis, who lives on Castlewood Avenue.

Tellis has been a good Samaritan after a time of suffering for his neighborhood.

East Cleveland authorities tell Fox 8 people were stripping the house for scrap when the explosion happened. They say the suspects took several loads to scrap yards and gas accumulated in the house.

"Was it worth it, was it worth it?” asked Atrina Moore, who had damage to her home.

"I hate that the people over there actually got killed, and injured, because it didn't have to happen, but I'm just glad that it didn't went no further,” she said.

Christopher Glenn, 50, of Cleveland was taken into custody. One female suspect died in the explosion, and another male suspect was taken to the hospital after being badly burned.

"That's a lesson to be learned about what they was doing, some people get away with it, they didn't,” Tellis said.

"I was surprised because the guy across the street, it blew out eight of his windows, right in front of me right there."

Tellis tells Fox 8 that helping is the right thing to do because no one asked for this to happen.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not identified the woman who died in the blast. Meanwhile, the 51-year old male suspect remains in critical condition at Metro Health Medical Center.

