Man killed after losing control of motorcycle, hitting teen's car head on

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Centerburg man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a car head-on Friday.

It happened in Ashland County, south of Loudonville on state Route 3 just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Township Road 739.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert C. Bruce Jr., 54, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Roadking motorcycle north on state Route 3.

A 16-year-old Loudonville boy was driving a 2001 Plymouth Neon south on state Route 3 at the time.

Bruce attempted to slow for traffic ahead and lost control of his motorcycle. He went left of center and hit the teen’s vehicle head on.

Bruce was wearing a helmet but died at the scene. The teen sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.