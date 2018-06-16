Local girl with brain cancer and dad surprised for Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Nine-year-old Oliviah Hall has been battling Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade IV since she was diagnosed in August 2017.

After months of countless appointments, radiation and chemotherapy she and her family received the news that her tumor has grown back.

Oliviah is being raised by her dad, Bryan Brown, in Ashtabula. While they have an army of family, friends and online fans supporting them, there are a lot of tough days.

Thanks to the Casey Cares Foundation, the Goodtime III, American Limousine and Statement Limo the father-daughter duo got to take a lunch cruise on the Goodtime III to celebrate Father’s Day.

Both Oliviah and her dad got picked up by a limo in Ashtabula and chauffeured to the boat dock in downtown Cleveland. The outing was a complete surprise.

To keep up with Oliviah’s journey you can follow her on Facebook at Team Oliviah. You can also read more about her on Fox 8 by clicking here.