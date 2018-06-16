× Getting a ‘ticket’ in Akron means a sweet treat for area youth this summer

AKRON, Ohio — Getting a ticket in Akron this summer will mean a sweet treat for area youth.

The Akron Police Department is again launching the “Positive Ticketing” campaign in Akron neighborhoods.

The program is an Akron police service initiative that enables officers to reward youth for positive behavior. Officers issue positive “tickets” to youth who are nominated or observed doing something to better the community or themselves.

That could be by making healthy, positive choices in relation to their behavior, decisions or actions. Or helping do reduce violence, being a positive role model, using crosswalks and picking up litter.

The tickets are actually coupons donated by the Rubber City McDonald’s. Youth can redeem them for a free ice cream at any local McDonald’s.

The police department will also have a weekly drawing and give bikes away throughout the summer. The bicycles were donated by Elves and More of Northeast Ohio.