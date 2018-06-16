× Del Monte Fresh Produce recalls vegetable trays

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. (“Del Monte Fresh”) has announced the voluntary recall of a limited quantity of 6 oz., 12 oz. and 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip sold to select retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Del Monte was notified by state agencies of the outbreak and its potential involvement. Del Monte has recalled the products because they may be linked to this recent cluster of illnesses and have the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause the intestinal illness Cyclosporiasis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the infection usually is not life threatening. Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis may include the following: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue. Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following: vomiting and/or low-grade fever.

The Food and Drug Administration say it’s is investigating at least 78 cases of cyclospora illnesses linked to recalled Del Monte vegetable trays.