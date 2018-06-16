Body of male recovered from Lake Erie overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The body of a male was recovered in Lake Erie early Saturday after a search and rescue effort by several agencies.

According to Cleveland MetroParks officials, rangers received a call that a male was seen in distress in Lake Erie at around 11:52 p.m. The dive team was dispatched, and the U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Cleveland Division of Fire responded in a search and rescue effort.

Crews located Anthony Pucek, 57, at around 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led to his drowning are not known, but foul play is not suspected.

The incident is still under investigation.