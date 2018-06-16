Akron woman admits to hiding boyfriend’s dead body in motel room for four days

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — An Akron woman faces charges after being accused of hiding her boyfriend’s body under clothing in their motel room after he allegedly died from an overdose.

WXIX reports Kathryn Carmen, 34, rented a room June 4 at a motel in Sharonville for her and her boyfriend, Jacob Tackett.

Police were called to the motel for a welfare check on June 14. They noticed a foul odor coming from Carmen’s room, but she insisted everything was OK.

But a short time later, a motel worker went into the room to investigate that odor and found Carmen throwing clothing on top of something on the floor. The worker touched the clothes with his foot and felt something solid, so he left the room and called police.

When police arrived, Carmen admitted her dead boyfriend was hidden under the clothing. She told them he’d overdosed on heroin June 10. She said she’d passed out on the bed, and when she woke up he wasn’t breathing. She said she moved him to the floor and tried to perform CPR, but she passed out again.

She covered the body with a sheet the next day and continued to stay in the room using the remaining heroin before getting more. At night, she slept in the woods or at a friend’s house.

She now faces a charge of abuse of a corpse.

