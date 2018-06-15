Woman who hit, killed two teens in Coventry Township sentenced to 6 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio -- A Summit County woman who hit and killed two 14-year-olds in Coventry Township was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for time already served.

Natasha Boggs, 25, was also sentenced to three years of mandatory post release control, and her driver's license was suspended for five years She was also ordered to pay court costs.

Boggs pleaded guilty in March to charges including involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and vehicular assault in the case.

She was at the wheel when she hit and killed Taylor Galloway and Amber Thoma. A third teen was injured but survived.

