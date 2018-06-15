Woman dies after being sucked through Ashland County dam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio-- An 18 year-old woman, who went under water near the Charles Mill dam, has died, the Ashland County Sheriff’s office says.

On Friday, Chief Deputy Carl Richert said Regina Miller passed away

The woman was swimming with friends around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Richert said the woman and others had been fishing when she decided to go for a swim.

Miller went through the dam's gates. Jared Tims, of Fredricktown, was fishing on the other side and spotted the her. He performed CPR until rescue crews arrived.

She was taken to a hospital in Mansfield.