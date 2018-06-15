Police officer buys groceries for man after his food is stolen during diabetic episode

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer did something wonderful after a horrible crime.

Officer Kirsten Koryciak, an officer with the Houston Police Department, was off-duty but working an extra shift patrolling a Walmart store, when she learned about a theft, and it wasn’t just any theft.

A man, who had come into the store to buy groceries, suffered a diabetic episode and collapsed in the parking lot.

As EMS came to the scene to care for him, someone stole his groceries. After the man was given orange juice and started feeling better, he explained to Officer Koryciak that his food was taken.

The officer, who knew the man needed to eat, offered to buy his groceries. During a news conference, Officer Koryciak said she understands how bad diabetes can be: Her father has it and her great-grandmother also suffered from it.

She did not want to see the young man suffer. “That’s part of my job — to care about people and to help people; I’m not just here to arrest people.”

The officer purchased items for the man including vegetables, lettuce and oatmeal.