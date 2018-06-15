Kevin Smith reveals massive weight loss following near-fatal heart attack

**WARNING: The social media post in this story contains language that some readers may find offensive

Filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith is just seven pounds from the goal his doctor set following his near-fatal heart attack back in February.

His doctor told him to lose 50 pounds. He posted on Instagram that he is “down a total of 43 pounds!”

He said he is now the “absolute adult thinnest I’ve been since I finished high school!”

“And while I may look a little better, I FEEL f——g fantastic!” he wrote in his post.

He said he hopes to lose the final seven pounds over the next few weeks.

How did he do it?

“I wanna thank Penn Jillette (the taller half of Penn and Teller) for his book “Presto,” Ray Cronise for the all-potato kick-start to my journey, and Weight Watchers for making it easy to lose some more while maintaining the weight loss,” he wrote.

Smith is a paid ambassador for Weight Watchers.

Back in February, Smith had a heart attack between two stand-up shows in Glendale, California.

The 47-year-old said doctors told him he had 100% brockage of his left anterior descending artery. That kind of blockage is known as the “widow maker” since it is usually fatal.